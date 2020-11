Ronald J. Nuxoll, 63, of Caldwell, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 10:00 A.M. It will be livestreamed at this time for the public on Flahiff Funeral Chapel's Facebook page so that the community can attend virtually. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Ron Nuxoll Memorial Scholarship, CFEO, P.O. Box 122, Caldwell, ID 83606. A full obituary may be read at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com . 208-459-0833