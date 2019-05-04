|
|
Ronald Paul Tollman
August 25, 1946 - April 24, 2019
Ron passed at home from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born August 25, 1946 to Paul and Jeane Tollman. He was preceded in death by parents and daughter, Kimberly Carpenter. He is survived by his wife Betty, daughter Paige and Scott Smith and her children Madeline and Tyler (Lane Kneer), Kenesen and Nathaniel Barber of Caldwell, son-in-law Kevin Carpenter and his children Kaleigh and Mitchell (Miles, Maverick, Mason, Marshall) Scott, Kaleb and Rachel (Thomas) Carpenter, Kristian, Kamas, Kourtne, KJ and Payton (baby girl due July 4, 2019) Carpenter of Nezperce area. Ron will be missed by the extended Tollman and Adler families along with his many friends and golfing buddies.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29th from 4-8 pm at The Caldwell Elks Lodge. Share a tribute: allvalleycremation.com Donations may be made to Kimberly Carpenter Scholarship at CFEO P.O. Box 122 Caldwell, Idaho 83686, Keystone Hospice, MSTI (Ron Tollman) and NICU (Lane Kneer) St.Luke's Boise or Ronald McDonald House Spokane, WA. (Mason and Marshall Scott).
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 4, 2019