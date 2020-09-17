Ronald W. Turner
10/21/1951 - 9/13/2020
Ronald William Turner, 68, passed away on September 13, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Boise.
Ron was born on October 21, 1951 to Ronald F. and Daisy L. Turner in Sunnyside, WA. Ron attended grade schools throughout Washington until the family settled in Colfax, WA. Ron attended Colfax High School where he excelled in Wrestling and Football, graduating in 1970. He later attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg on a football scholarship. He suffered a ruptured appendix, causing him to end his football career. In 1971, Ron was hired as an apprentice pressman with the Lewiston Morning Tribune. This was the beginning of a 29-year career with the newspaper where he worked his way up the positions as Journeyman Pressman, Press Foreman, Pressroom Supervisor, Building Services, and Commercial Printing Manager.
Ron married Bonnie Sue Durham in 1972 and to this union, they had two boys, Ronald Patrick and Dennis Martin. They later divorced and in 2000, Ron moved to Boise to become Commercial Printing Manager for Eagle Web Press. Eagle Web Press was sold and Ron went to work for the Idaho Statesman. The pressroom at the Idaho Statesman was dismantled and the printing was sent to another newspaper, forcing Ron to look for other means of employment. He was devastated as newspaper work was his life. After classes at CWI, Ron became a long-haul driver where he worked for May Trucking and also Marten Transport. After 5 years on the road traveling the lower 48 states, he missed his home and family and was hired on as a Press Maintenance Supervisor for the Idaho Press in Nampa. He served in that capacity until retiring in February, 2019.
He married Carole Riedle in May, 2004 and Ron gained another son and daughter, Sean and Krichelle Riedle.
Ron's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his boys either snowmobiling, or sprint boat racing. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and golfing. Ron was an avid WSU Cougars supporter and would never hesitate to tell people "GO COUGS". He'll also be remembered for his jovial laughs and big hugs.
Ron is survived by his wife Carole, Boise; sons Patrick (Belinda) of Lewiston, Dennis (Amy) of Nampa, Sean and Krichelle Riedle, Lewiston; grandchildren Shelby Campbell (Tiffany) of Nashville, Georgia, Jacob and Trinity Turner, Lewiston; and Natalie Turner, Nampa. He is also survived by his mother, Daisy Turner, Colfax, WA and brother Donald (Shannon) of Othello, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his father.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19th at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family and close personal friends. Streaming of the service for those unable to attend will be available. If you'd like the link to the livestream, contact the family directly or contact Cloverdale Funeral Home at 208-375-2212.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be sent to the Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF). Please visit the Website: foundation.wsu.edu/give
then enter Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) in the fund search bar.