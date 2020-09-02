Ronald Zane Vance
May 13,1938 - August 24, 2020
Ronald Zane Vance "Ish" entered his heavenly home August 24, 2020. He was born in Homedale on May 13, 1938 to Rebecca and Wilbur Vance, the youngest of 5 children. Growing up on a homesteaded farm at the end of the Depression and during WW2, the family knew how to work hard and make do with what they had.
He attended school in Homedale, played on the HS basketball team, and participated in FFA where he earned the Greenhand Award.
Ron and Nancy Parker were married in 1955. They raised five children in Homedale, Randy, Lonnie, Lisa, Pat, and Doug. They were later divorced.
Ron and Lois married in 1968 and were married 51 years. Lois had 4 children, Joylene, Sandy, Deana, and Jake, so the family grew to 9 kids - a major feat to feed and clothe that many! The family lived in Mountain Home for 2 years, and then moved to Blackfoot where the kids were raised.
Having been raised on a farm, agriculture was in Ron's blood. Early on, he farmed independently outside of Homedale and later worked for Simplot Soilbuilders in Homedale and Mountain Home before working for FMC Chemicals in eastern Idaho. He specialized in potatoes, wheat and sugar beets. He left FMC to establish his own business in Blackfoot, Vance Farm Chemicals. One small part was specializing in rebuilding sugar beet drills; he was recognized for his unique talent.
Besides running his business, Ron kept busy coaching all of his boys' little league baseball teams along with numerous other boys from the community. His example and expectation of work, good sportsmanship, and having fun, had lasting effects on many players and his children. He will be well remembered for his fun sense of humor, storytelling, and always took time to make new friends and be kind to others. He also enjoyed the visits with his children and grandchildren.
He later relocated his business from Blackfoot to Aberdeen before retiring in 2002, when Ron and Lois returned to Homedale to enjoy retirement, camping, fishing, taking care of their yard, and being closer to family.
In February 2019, Ron had a stroke and after 3 months of physical therapy moved to Grace Assisted Living in Caldwell. He enjoyed the staff so much and made friends with the residents. Even though his life changed, he remained positive and upbeat. The family expresses deep appreciation to the staff at Grace for the care and attention Ron received while living there.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois Vance, brothers Roger (Joe Dorsey), Marion Vance, sister Jean Manning, son Lonnie Vance, and son-in-law Max Bird.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are children Joylene Boucher, Sandy Bird, Deana (Stan) Kesler, Randy (Lora) Vance, Lisa (Mike) Jorgensen, Jake Helton, Pat (Annette) Vance, and Doug (Rita) Vance. Also, brother Dean (Karen) Vance, sister-in-law Barbara Vance and 29 grandchildren and13 great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for Ron at the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery on September 4th at 12pm. Please be responsible with social distancing. Friends share a memory of Ron at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spread kindness and treat others with respect because this is what Ron would have wanted and was how he lived his life.