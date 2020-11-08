1/1
Ronald Wagner
1949 - 2020
Ronald E Wagner
July 12, 1949 - August 30, 2020
Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Wagner of Wendell, Idaho died suddenly in his home on August 30. Ronnie was born in July of 1949, in Caldwell, Idaho to Phyllis and Gene Wagner. He graduated from Wilder High School in 1967. He joined the Army in 1969 and was stationed in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. He moved to Wendell in 1982 where he lived until his death. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and coin collecting. Ronnie was a hard worker and spent many years working for the city. He is survived by his younger sister, Carol of Nyssa; son, Patrick of Middleton; son, Kevin (Anita) of Caldwell; daughter, Sarah of Caldwell; three grandchildren: Ceci, Alex, and Kylie, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Connie.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
