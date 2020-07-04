Ronnie Gilmore

Ronnie Lee Gilmore1/4/1946 - 11/20/2019Ronnie Lee Gilmore of Nampa, Idaho, died in his home on November 20th, 2019 at age 74. He was born January 4th, 1946 in Tacoma, Washington. He lived in Alaska and Boise, Idaho for a number of years and then moved back to Nampa, Idaho where he lived the remainder of his life. Ronnie was a talented computer programmer and software developer for most of his life. He also shared a business partnership with Roger Allen Boise.Ronnie is survived by his wife Pamela Gilmore of Nampa, Idaho and daughter Laurel Paulman of Blue Springs, Missouri.Ronnie's final resting place will be at Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, Idaho.A Celebration of Life for Ronnie will be held at Lakeview Park in Nampa on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 10:00am. Location: 1304 7th Street North, Nampa, Idaho 83687.Correspondence of condolences may be mailed to: 420 16th Avenue North, Nampa, Idaho 83687. Funeral home: Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel