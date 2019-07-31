|
Rosana Faith Pittman Dealy Highley
November 6, 1941 - July 23, 2019
Born November 6, 1941 and passed away July 23, 2019.
She was born to Yvonne Charlotte Pittman and Varlie Arlet Pittman at their home at 230 Delaware in Nampa. She passed away at the home she shared with Roy W. Highley at 138 Delaware in Nampa, one block away from her birthplace.
She lived in her childhood home all her growing up years. She started school at Roosevelt Elementary where she stayed until the second grade when Lincoln Elementary opened and she transferred there. She started Jr. High at Central, but then West Jr. High opened for 8th and 9th grade. Rosana then moved onto Nampa High School.
She married David E. Dealy on December 24, 1959 at the First Christian Church in Nampa. They were blessed with five children to their marriage: David Arthur, Brenda Lee, Rose Marie, Brian Everet, and Mike Allen. She had 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Rosana lived many different places over the years as her husband, Dave, joined the Army in 1963. They lived in Germany, twice, as well as Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana and then back to Idaho in 1979.
She was preceded in death by her father, Varlie Arlet Pittman; her mother, Yvonne Charlotte (Conley) Pittman; her brother, Leo Pittman; her son, David A. Dealy; and her husband, David E. Dealy in 2002.
In 2012, she met and married Master Sgt. (retired) Roy W. Highley on April 3, 2012, he survives.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Lakeview Bible Church, 1010 W. Greenhurst Rd., Nampa, at 3:00 PM.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 31, 2019