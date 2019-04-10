Rose Marie Carpenter

April 7, 1931 - April 3, 2019

Rose Marie Carpenter, of Parma, Idaho, died peacefully on April 3, 2019, at the age of 87.

Rose is survived by her son, David (Cindi) Carpenter, daughter, Terrie (John) Hirsbrunner, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Daniel; parents, Ross and Florence Young.

Rose was born on April 7, 1931, in Wannaska, Minnesota, to Ross and Florence Young. The family then moved to Missouri where her dad raised hogs They then moved near Everson, Washington, where Rose's father built the family home out of logs on the family farm. Rose grew up in Whatcom County where she met her lifetime friend and husband, Jim Carpenter. Rose worked a few jobs in the early years of her marriage as a waitress and as a factory assembler at Boeing Aircraft. Later she worked in the family business, Carpenter Excavation, where she performed jobs ranging from bookkeeper to chuck tender. She was most proud of her job as a housewife. As she grew older, if anyone asked her what her occupation was, she would simply say, "I was a housewife".

Rose had very good health all of her life until the last few months when she had some complicated health issues. She was in and out of hospitals and rehab the last 3 months of her life until she came back to her home for the last time. She loved her home in Parma of nearly 24 years, it was the longest she had lived anywhere. She had a strong faith and was certain of being resurrected to paradise earth.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019, followed by a reception, at Boise Funeral Home, Aclesa Chapel (8209 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, Idaho 83704). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rose's life. Interment will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery (10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714) at 3:00 pm. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary