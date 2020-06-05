Rose Mary Martinez passed peacefully in Meridian, Idaho on June 1st, 2020. She went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 79. Born in Wilder, Idaho January 6, 1941. She lived most of her life raising her family in Homedale, Idaho. She worked many years with JC Watson, Dunlap Hatchery & Goodman Oil. She lived a full life and was always on the go. Fishing, road trips and enjoyed a good honest game of pool and pinochle. She would never let anyone take a "cheap pool shot" or play a "cheating card".Lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Gladys (Roger DeAugustineo Homedale, ID), Diane (Shawn Morten Beulah, ND), Janet (Monte Davis Meridian ID), Julie Scott (Garden City, ID), and son Ron (Tiffany Martinez Garden City, ID). She loved and treasured her 15 Grandchildren and 40 Great Grandchildren.Survived by two brothers, Roy (Carol Taylor Homedale, ID), Glen (Marta Taylor Mountain Home, ID).Her death is proceeded by husband Gilbert C Martinez and two sons, Ricky J and Robert C Martinez.Due to the Pandemic a Celebration of Rose Mary's life will be announced at later date.