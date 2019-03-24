Rosemary Williams

July 16, 1944 - March 20, 2019

Our dear Rosemary passed away suddenly on March 20th 2019 while recovering from spinal surgery. Her valiant spirit and sweet caring disposition will be greatly missed.

Rosemary was born to Edward and Edith Nourse. She was raised in Boise graduating from St Teresa's Catholic Academy. She had many adventures cruising Main Street wih her girlfriends in her '52 Ford but always with her younger brother Mike in the back street. It was at a Boise Junior College dance that she met this guy in horn rimmed glasses that became the love of her life. They have been married for nearly 55 years.

Rosemary and Tom built a life together and welcomed three chldren -Lorie, Kris and David. Rosemary had a career in the medical field working for doctor's offices and at Mercy Hospital ICU. She created a warm welcoming home and supported Tom through all their life adventures. She loved to garden, was a bowling fanatic, and going to garage sales to find that undiscovered treasure. Her favorite vacation was any destination near the ocean.

Rosemary was a kind, thoughtful and giving person to those that were lucky enough to be in her life. Rosemary never knew a stranger and would always giive a smile to one and all. She encouraged all to have a positive attitude towards life and could look at all that happens as a blessing. She was a fighter to her last days, surviving three bouts of cancer and all the complications from degenerative disc disease.

She is survived by her husband Tom, daughters Lorie (Scott) Hiner, Kristie (Bo) Harris, and son David (Maria) Williams as well as grandchildren-Nate, Nick, Jake, Codey, Ashley, and Baylee. The great grandchildren were her latest joys-Payton, Madison, Bentley, and Kingsley. Rosemary's Uncle Dick, brother Mike (Ciara) and an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and many friends that will miss her always. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Whitney.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services in the foyer of the church. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the of .