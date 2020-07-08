Rosezela Rhodes
May 16, 1931 - July 3, 2020
Rose was born in Nampa, Idaho on May 16, 1931. She was raised in Melba on her family farm. Helping her parents and siblings work the farm, some of her many tasks were topping corn and milking cows. They had horses on the farm and Rose loved to ride. She continued to enjoy riding horses long after she was married.
She loved to play basketball and was captain of her team. Rose was a cheerleader in high school, graduating in 1950.
Rosezela was married to James Rhodes on March 18, 1951 and they began their life together. Jim and Rose built a successful business together, built a cabin in Garden Valley and even moved to Hawaii for five years where they built a home and were able to enjoy their retirement years together. After a few years they moved back to Boise to be closer to family and friends.
Rose and Jim raised four children; Dale, Donna, DeAnna, and Bruce. Rose has eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Rose is preceded in death by both parents; Harvey and Neita Skeen, two sisters; Faye Rutan of Melba and Eleanor Walls of Paul, and two brothers; Merral Skeen of Star and Orly Skeen of Paul.
Condolences may be made at www.bowmanfuneral.com
