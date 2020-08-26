Roy H. BaleAugust 7, 1950 - August 22, 2020On August 22, 2020, Roy H. Bale, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 70 in Nampa, Idaho.Roy was born on August 7, 1950 in Ontario, Oregon to Alton C. and Eva (Hohstadt) Bale. He received his plumbing and pipe fitting certification in Boise, Idaho in 1974, working many construction jobs as a rigger and pipefitter until he settled in at Micron where he did high purity pipe fitting for over 20 years. On January 2, 1973, he married Peggy Rumsey, and together in Boise they raised their children, Dan and Barb.One of Roy's biggest talents was his ability to tell a story. From the time he rode his motorcycle into his mom's living room, to the day he had to drive the family Studebaker up the hill on Protest Hill in reverse, his stories kept family and friends laughing. Keeping the family close and connected with visits and vacations, regular phone calls, and his signature weirdly spelled texts, was when he was the happiest, even if it meant cramming four people into the un-air conditioned cab of the old blue pick-up, and barreling across the Oregon desert in August. He also worked harder than anyone, and getting the job done and done well was his trademark.Roy was preceded in death by his father, A.C.; mother, Eva; sisters, Kay and Alice; and brother, Carl. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Dan and Barb; grandchildren: Emily, Josh, and Timothy; sisters, Nina and Mary; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.A Celebration of Life for Roy will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 A.M. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers and cards, please send donations to Roy's favorite charity, the Idaho Food Bank.