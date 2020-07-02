Roy L. Holland
May 9, 1925 - June 25, 2020
Roy L. Holland, 95 of Arizona City, Arizona, formerly of Nampa, Idaho passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father and son who had a good life. He was born in Pope County, Arkansas to Alvin Adolph & Exie Jane Holland. He was the 10 child born to this union having a total of 12 brothers & sisters.
Growing up he helped to work the farm where they grew up. He joined the U.S. Army in 1943 and served his country during WW II. He served in the Philippines & Japan being one of the first troops to enter Japan after the bombs. After the war he returned to the U.S. and reenlisted into the Army and was stationed in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky where he trained recruits to use the recoilless rifle.
On February 2, 1946 he married Betty Dean Davis and from this union they had three children; Joyce Ann Jacobson (deceased), Doris Jean Robinson (Gary), and Royce Lee Holland (Gloria). The were later divorced. He moved to Idaho in 1947 where he started working for the Union Pacific Railroad out of Glenns Ferry. He worked his way up to Section Forman. He was injured on the job in 1961 and had to have back surgery. Since he had to look for new work he was tested for different skills. They informed him he could do most anything but never make a good salesman.
He fooled them as he started work for the Singer Sewing Machine Company. Roy was one of their best salesmen and worked his way up to becoming a Sales Manager.
He managed the store in Downtown Nampa and moved out to Karcher Mall when it expanded. He was asked to move to Pendleton, Oregon to build back up the store there. He later moved back to Nampa.
Pendleton is where he met Nelwynn Major. In November 1971 he married Nelwynn. From this union they adopted another son Kenneth Luther Holland (deceased).
He was very fond of remodeling homes and loved his garden. His garden was a fine work of art. In 1974 he and Nelwynn opened their first sewing center under the name of Holland's Sewing. Over the years it expanded into Boise and then again into Ontario, Oregon
In August 1982 he was severely burned while trying to help his brother in law start his pick up. From Caldwell he was life flighted down to the Salt Lake City Burn Center. When talking to his Doctor in October of that year he said at one point Roy had a 1 % chance of survival. You know that he had a fighting spirit and that continued on until his dying day. He fought back and was able to continue working in sales and home repair until he was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration which left him legally blind in 1999. That doesn't mean he gave up. He still helped drive by telling you where to turn, how fast you were going and where you were.
In 2017 he and Nelwynn decided to become full time Arizona residents. They much preferred the warmer climate. But were disappointed in the garden. He said he couldn't get a decent tomato or corn to grow but his watermelon and cantaloupe did great.
He was a fighter in trying to stay alive. He died of kidney failure and congestive heart failure. He was a great American, he belied in his Country and his God.
He is survived by his wife Nelwynn Holland, daughter Doris Robinson (Gary), son Royce Holland (Gloria) 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandsons, and 3 great great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Joyce, his son Kenny and 11 of his brothers & sisters.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from noon - 2 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Nampa Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with vault interment with Military Honors to be held at Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com
.