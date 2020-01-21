|
Roy Redifer
May 20, 1945 - January 8, 2020
Roy Redifer, a beloved father, grandfather and car enthusiast, took his last breath on January 8th. After years of struggling with Parkinson's disease, it was a sudden heart problem that took him. Roy is survived by his three children, Cameron, Lindsay, and Colin, and four grandchildren.
Roy was born May 20, 1945 in Los Angeles, California, to Milton and Phyllis Redifer, their only child. He spent his childhood in San Bernardino and attended the University of LaVerne where he earned a degree in education and met his future ex-wife Dianna Gross. After graduating, he was drafted and entered the Air Force where he served in Thailand.
Roy had a wonderful sense of humor that only occasionally got him into trouble. He was outgoing and friendly. He loved socializing and trying out his multiple language skills whenever he had a chance and he loved road trips. He enjoyed music and dancing and sang in Idaho's Basque choir despite being Scandinavian. He never met a donut or bowl of ice cream he didn't like.
Roy was a unique person. Roy was generous and devoted to his children, grandchildren and friends. He was a treasure to us and we loved him dearly. His kindness, spirit, and friendship will be greatly missed.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020