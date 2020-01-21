|
|
Ruby May Johnson, 97, of Melba, passed away Thur. Jan.16, 2020 at a care center in Roosevelt, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Sat. Jan. 25 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 112 Randolph St. in Melba with viewing from 9 to 10:30 AM, Thur., prior to the services. Burial will be at 3 PM, in the Cloverdale Memorial Park, 1200 N Cloverdale Rd in Boise. To read the obituary or express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020