Rudolph George Bron
October 18, 1935 - November 5, 2019
Rudolph "Rudy" Bron was born in Riverside, California. He was the youngest of five children and the only one born in the United States. His parents, Gerit and Peggy Bron, immigrated from Holland.
Rudy grew up in Glen Avon, California on the family dairy. He met the love of his life, Sharon, and they married in 1957. They had three children.
Although he worked hard milking cows, being with family was his priority. Rudy always made time to attend his kids sports events and other activities.
After retirement, Rudy and Sharon moved to Idaho.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon, three children, Garrett Bron (Karen), Leeann Bron (Brian McKinney) and Phillip Bron; four grandchildren, Jesse Lee (Jamie), Veronica Buxton (Sam Wolfe), Skyla Vose (Brian), Spencer Bron (Tiffany Hayes); and 2 great grandchildren, Ava and Ozzy Lee.
Rudy was a good man with a strong work ethic. He was a good husband and a loving father and grandfather. He will be missed immensely.
No services will be held at this time per Rudy's request. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019