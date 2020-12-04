1/1
Russell Clements
1946 - 2020
Russell Charles Clements
April 27, 1946 - November 4, 2020
Russell Charles Clements, 74, of Caldwell, passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home, having lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Russell was born on April 27, 1946 in Missoula, Montana to Cecil Kenneth and Dorothy June Clements. Russ grew up in Shawmut, Montana. He spent summers on the Winnecook Ranch in Wheatland County, Montana. Russ moved to Nampa, Idaho in the summer of 1970 where he began operating his excavation business. In his later years he worked as a truck driver.
Russ was an outdoor enthusiast, although he worked very hard he played even harder. Russ enjoyed gardening, fishing, his Aberdeen cattle, he especially loved hunting; that is where he found his peace.
Russell is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kristie Clements, Caldwell; 3 sons, Chad (Christine), Kyle (Sherry) and Kristopher (Britney), all of Nampa; his daughter, Rhonda Clements, Boise; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and his sister, Nona (Clements) Holzhauer, Autburn, WA.
A private family service will be held at a later date due to Covid. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
