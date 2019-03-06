Russell Eugene Slauter

May 16, 1937 - February 19, 2019

Russ Slauter, 81, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. He was finally reunited with his beloved wife, Mary Jo. Russ was born May 16, 1937 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Raymond and Pauline Slauter. He met and married the love of his life Mary Jo Smith on June 18, 1957. To this union three daughters were born, Jennifer, Janet and Lisa. Russ and Jo lived and raised their family in Shenandoah until 1980 when they moved to Elko, Nevada to be near family. Eight years later, they moved to Nampa, Idaho where they lived out the remainder of their lives.

Russ was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He touched many lives in his 81 years on this earth. He was the life of the party and it was said more than once that you could hear him before you could see him in a crowded room. He never met a stranger. When Russ wasn't busy torturing his family and friends with his endless pranks you could always find him on the golf course, his second love, behind Jo. He made many lifelong friends there. He left a void, which can never be filled; we love and miss you so much.

Russ is survived by his daughters, Janet (Rick) Albright and Lisa (Pat) Cook; five grandchildren, Reagan Mullins, Taylor Benedict, Ryan (Alicia) Albright, Adam (Mikala) Albright, and Brett (Tatiana) Devecchio; seven great-grandchildren, Sydney, Hailey, and Jayda Albright, along with Dallas and Kaden Devecchio, as well as Aaliyah Blocker and Mya Frank; also a cousin, Len (Sharon) George. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo; daughter, Jennifer; both parents; and a brother, Ron.

The family would like to thank Treasure Valley Hospice and the Orchards of Cascadia for their loving care of our father. Special thanks to Mikala and Tiffani who worked tirelessly and were so kind and compassionate, we never could have made it without you. At Russ's request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, Idaho.