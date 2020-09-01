1/
Ruth Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth O. Bennett
February 27, 1918 - August 29, 2020
Ruth O. Bennett, 102 passed away August 29, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter in Meridian. Private graveside services for immediate family only due to Covid 19 under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, ID.
Ruth was born February 27, 1918 in Parma, Idaho to Larris and Julia (Mullis) Wheatley. She married Willard Bennett on December 10, 1939 in Parma. She was a member of the Kirkpatrick Memorial Community Church and past Guardian of the Parma Jobs Daughters.
She is survived by her son James of Caldwell, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willard, her daughter Deanna, her son-in-law Miles Lund, sisters Lucille and Helen and brothers Bob and Lester.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Kirkpatrick Memorial Community Church in Parma or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dakan Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved