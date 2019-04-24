Ruth Ann Farrar

July 24, 1941 - April 21, 2019

Our dear beloved Ruth went home to be with Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Ruth was born July 24, 1941 in Healdton, Oklahoma. She lived in many different locations during her formative years due to her father serving in World War II and later due to his work with the federal government. She lived in Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming where she graduated high school from Cheyenne High School. Ruth was a free spirit in her young adult years where she continued to travel especially throughout Wyoming and Idaho. She had her only child in 1963 while living in Texas and soon thereafter moved to Idaho where she resided for most her life. She married Robert Wayne Dodge in August 1971. Even though they divorced in 1984, they remained friends for life. Ruth enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors. She loved to garden and she loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed vacations in Hawaii, Yellowstone, Arizona, Washington, and of course, beautiful Idaho. She loved BSU football and enjoyed hosting BSU football parties to cheer on her team. In her later years when it was more difficult for her to travel, she enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and even though, she didn't grow up watching baseball, she came to enjoy watching the New York Yankees because that's what her daughter enjoyed. And she loved her dogs. Ruth always had a dog and every dog she had was treated with love and kindness. Anyone who met Ruth, became a friend due to her sweet spirit and kindness. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and she never spoke an unkind word to anyone. Although she was on the shy side, her smile could light up the room. She never sought to be the center of attention but people sought her out just to be with her. Ruth's joy in life was making those around her happy and she succeeded. She loved her Lord and she was a shining light to all those she came in contact. She was Jesus to many through her kindness and warmth. She was truly loved by many and will be truly missed by many. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Lavin and Annette Farrar, and her nephew, David Scofield. She is survived by her daughter, Shari Dodge, who resides in Nampa; her younger sister, Linda Farrar, also of Nampa; her nephew, Dennis Scofield (Ellen) of Minnesota, and her nephew, Michael Lovellette of Boise. A service to honor Ruth's life will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave South, Nampa, and a viewing will be held at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, on Thursday, April 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the at . Arrangements are under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, to view Ruth's online guestbook or to leave condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary