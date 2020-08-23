Ruth Johnson

Ruth Elizabeth Johnson
Our loving mother, Ruth E. Johnson, 96, passed away August 15, 2020 in Meridian, ID. She was the 10th of 11 children growing up during the Great Depression, moving many times. She married George W. Johnson in June 1944 and they had 4 children, 3 boys and 1 girl. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, one son, parents and 10 brothers and sisters. Ruth was a member of Ten Mile Christian Church in Meridian where services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 25th with visitation at 9:30 AM. She will be laid to rest in Meridian Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for Ruth's family at www.AccentFuneral.com
Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. She is missed.