Ruth Lanette Roark
October 18, 1971 - March 27, 2019
Ruth Lanette Roark, 47, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa. Ruth was born October 18, 1971 in Ontario, Oregon to parents Diane Hinton and Earl Roark. Ruth enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always cracking jokes and making everyone smile. Ruth is survived by her father, Earl Roark (Theresa Green); her daughters Amanda Martin, and Christina Roark; her siblings Julie Godfrey (Greg Godfrey), Lance Hinton (Christy Hinton), Ryan Hinton (Kayla Hinton), and Randy Roark; her grandchildren Brooke and Fancy, and her paternal grandmother Ruth Roark. She is preceded in death by her mother, Diane Hinton as well as her son Donney Maggard, her brother Jeremy Hinton, her maternal grandmother Evelyn Dykema, her maternal grandfather Ralph Dykema and her paternal grandfather Roland Roark. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019