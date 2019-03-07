Ruth A Robertson

July 26, 1968 - March 01, 2019

Ruth Anderson-Robertson, of Nampa, ID, passed away on March 1st, 2019 at the age of 50. Ruth was born to parents "Bob" Anderson and Betty Whiteman on July 26, 1968 in Ogden, UT. She had 3 siblings, Darrell Anderson, Scott Anderson, and Gina Palmer (Howard). She attended Nampa High School and graduated in 1986. In 2005, Ruth married Brandon Robertson and they have been happily married ever since. Ruth is survived by her husband Brandon, her mother Betty, and her 4 children; her oldest daughter Jessica Marostica (Bryan); her son Josh Schlapia (Autumn); her daughter Jennifer Schlapia; and her daughter Abby Robertson, along with 6 grandchildren; Zachary, Matthew, Johnathan, Makayden, Jacob and Zaine. Ruth brought sunshine to any room or situation. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gun shooter, and enjoyed outdoor barbeques and get-togethers. Ruth will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. She was a bright light to all and a best friend to many. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Nampa on Saturday, March 16th from 1pm to 3pm. Address: 1116 1st St. S, Nampa, ID 83651. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary