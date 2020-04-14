|
Ruth E Sanders
March, 26, 1938 - April 4, 2020
On April 4, 2020, beloved mother, Ruth Sanders, passed away suddenly of natural causes, at the age of 82 in her home in Nampa. Ruth had a zest for life and many adventures planned for the coming year. This was not one of them. Ruth was born on March 26, 1938, in Huntington Beach, CA to Finice James and Ruth Bennett Bishop. Her family moved to Veneta, Oregon where she was raised, along with her three younger siblings. Ruth spent her senior year with family near Adrian, Oregon where she graduated from Adrian High School in 1957. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Dallas Chaney.
Ruth and Dallas lived and worked on the Chaney family farm/ranch outside of Adrian where they raised three children. Farm life was hard work and Ruth wore many hats. She was an expert tractor operator and the "doctor" for injured animals and kids alike. By example, Ruth instilled self-reliance, a strong work ethic and love of animals in her children. Dallas and Ruth later divorced.
Ruth continued to raise sheep on the farm and work at Simplot Foods in Caldwell, Idaho. She retired in 2000, after 29 years of service. Ruth made several dear friends while working there and still attended the "Simplot Lunch Bunch" on a monthly basis at the time of her death.
Ruth married Sam Sanders in March 2000, and gained two stepsons: Johnny, and Sam, Jr., and, over the years, their wives and six children. Ruth and Sam shared a love of the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting together. She loved the mountains and could shoot better than most. She took her last deer two years ago at the age of 80.
Ruth was a strong, independent woman and could hold her own in any situation. She played a mean Pinochle game and the grandkids knew to bring their "A" game! Ruth was well-known for her beautiful flowers, homemade peanut brittle, baked goods, and jalapeno jelly, which she shared often. Ruth loved making quilts and often gifted them to family and friends. Her beautiful quilts live on as a legacy of her love.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, and one grandchild, Justin Chaney. She leaves behind two sisters, Patty Molt and Betty Bishop, and one brother, James Bishop. She is also survived by her three children: Deanna and Kris Pobanz, of Ontario; Judy and Brian Byrne, of Springfield; Dan and Linda Chaney, of Eagle; 15 grandchildren; Joshua, Leslie, Kelsey, Hannah, Jesse, Amanda, Jenica, Grant, Bryce, Trent, Chase, Eli, Mike, Emily, and Jessica, and 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Contributions to honor Ruth can be made to your local senior citizen center or Project Linus at linusidaho.org (providing security through blankets).
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020