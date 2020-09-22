Ruth Smith

Ruth E Smith
Ruth Eldene (Pascoe) Smith
March 26, 1926 - September 19, 2020
Ruth E. Smith passed away in Beaverton, Or. at the age of 94 years young. She was predeceased by her husband, DeForrest E. Smith. She is survived by an older sister, Vivien Sturdivan, her daughter & husband, Karren A. and Russell K. Hanson, her son and wife, Karl R. and Cheryl Smith. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Greg, Todd and Andrea Hanson and Justin and Jim Smith. And by 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. She was born and raised in Nampa Idaho to William and Eldene Pascoe and had 4 sisters. She married De during WWII and when he returned, they began their life together. She was primarily a mother and homemaker. She always active in her community from Boy Scouts and Girl scouts leader, PTA, 4-H, a speaker for Christian Woman's Assn. to a tireless worker in her churches. Although De worked for the Idaho Power Company De's hobby and passion was music, particularly the guitar so she joined in and learned the Bass Fiddle. They played and sang Country and Blue Grass music with others most of their lives. They traveled the US and made friends all over the country and Canada with their music and their love of the Lord after retirement. Many a soul has come to know the Lord through their testimonies. They loved camping and mother was born into a large extended family which has remained close due to large annual camping reunions in Idaho and Eastern Oregon She was a sweet and loving but strong, hard-working industrious woman. Her most favorite people in life were babies and children and the family provided an ample supply of those. After De passed away in 2011 she had a debilitating illness and left Nampa to go to Portland where her daughter and husband lived. She spent the last 7 years in a care facility where she was much loved. She continued to shared Jesus and did bible studies every Sunday. She was a friend, confidant, a shoulder to cry on and adviser to all, including her daughter, son and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. She will be interred beside her loving husband at Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, ID. with graveside service on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm. All who wish may attend with masks and social distancing. Graveside service will also be live-steamed via www.alsippersons.com