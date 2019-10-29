|
Samuel D. "Bo" Sanchez
November 23, 1972 - October 22, 2019
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16.
Samuel (Bo) D. Sanchez Jr., 46, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at home.
Sam was born on November 23, 1972 in Caldwell, Idaho one of 3 children. To Samuel C. Sanchez Sr. and Maria (Laura) D. Sanchez. He graduated from Greenleaf Friends Academy. Sam worked at Rhodes Bakery during high school and then later worked at various jobs including Home Styles, Amalgamated Sugar and ACDS.
Sam liked working on model cars and restoring old cars. But his true passion was his children, Cameron and Samantha.
Sam began dating Carri Robinson in February 2001. From this union, he had a son Cameron G. Sanchez (Chavo) (17) aka Cam Flathead Whitewall Sanchez and Samantha R. Sanchez (6) aka Sissy.
Sam is survived by his wife, Carri Robinson; his children, Cameron and Samantha Sanchez; parents, Samuel Sr. Maria (Laura) Sanchez; sister, Sarai Sanchez; Nieces, Enedina, Daniella and Annalise Cardona; Nephew, Trey Sanchez; several nieces and nephews from Carri's side of the family; several close friends and several uncles, aunts, cousins and 2 grandfathers.
Sam is now with his brother Saul in heaven causing trouble along with their close friend David Cardenas.
The family would like to thank all of Sam's friends, especially big Dave, for their support throughout his illness, DaVita and Liberty Dialysis, Jeff Robbins, FNP, West Idaho Orthopedics and Christopher Keller, MD.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at 11:00am at Greenleaf Friends Church in Greenleaf. A procession will follow to Canyon Hill Cemetery. A potluck dinner will immediately follow the procession at The Greenleaf Community Center across the street from the church.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019