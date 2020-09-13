Sandra Landon

January 5, 1941 - September 10, 2020

Sandra (Sandy) Landon (79) of Kuna, ID, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Sandy was born Sandra Lee Matthews on January 5, 1941 to John and Doris (Daugherty) Matthews of Paris, Illinois. The family settled in Bisbee, AZ and Sandy moved to Nampa, Idaho with her sons in 1972.

Sandy earned her Cosmetology license in 1974. She retired from US West after almost 14 years of service as a data administrator and then went on to retire from KBCI, Channel 2 in 2001. Sandy loved working with computers and became quite adept with the Macintosh operating systems. She thoroughly enjoyed creating projects on her computer and sharing them with friends and family.

Sandy is survived by her husband and soul mate of 30 years, Budd Landon, son David Pickering (Karen) of Green Valley AZ, son James Tyler Pickering of Shoshone ID, step daughter Judy Westbrooks of San Angelo TX, step daughter Kim Landon of Nampa ID, step grandson Christopher Allen (Kathryn), and many great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Melba Cemetery on Thursday, September 17th at 11:00 AM with a social to follow at the Melba Senior Center. Lunch will be served.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her honor to The Melba Senior Center or the American Legion Post 126.

Sandy's love of all people, quick wit, and outgoing personality will be missed by all.





