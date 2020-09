Sandra Kaye Martell, 71, of Wilder, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at a local hospital. A Celebration of Life, graveside will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, October 4 at the Greenleaf Cemetery, 21052 Simplot Blvd in Greenleaf. Time for sharing stories of Sandra will be held and we look forward to hearing your memories of her. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com . 208-467-7300