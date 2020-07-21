Sandra Lee PorterAugust 9, 1953 - July 9, 2020Sandy was born August 9, 1953 in Hershey, Pennsylvania to David shaver and Jacquelyn "Jaci" Lingle. She took her last breath Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a long illness. Jaci raised Sandy on her own until marrying Thomas Skinner in 1969. Mom was no longer a child, but he was dad to her. Sandy had a short marriage that lasted a few years and she ended up in Idaho in 1974. Sandy married Larry Porter July 9, 1974 in a backyard ceremony and gained a step son, Ryan Porter whom she loved and raised as her own. September 1980 Daron Blair was born, September 1987 came Krysta Leigh, and finally October 1988, Kathryn Linae "Kari" became the baby. Between the four of us, she had eight grandkids that were her pride and joy. Mom worked for Sears Roebuck and Co. (later became Citi) as a collector for over 30 years. The amount of friends she made is amazing. She is survived by kids, Ryan (Kaycee) Porter, Daron (Jennifer) Porter, Krysta (Logan) Kelley and Kari Porter. Grandchildren Greysen and Oliver, Bradlee and Rylee, Kegan, Kinsley, Kennedy and Kambria, plus two "bonus" step grandkids, Audrey and Gavin Kelley, whom she loved like the others. Her loving mother, Jaci Skinner; and ex-husband Larry Porter who remained close. Step siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and Uncle Roy "Vince" and Dian Lingle in Hershey; She got to visit them one last time last summer. Lastly, many friends and many of our friends who saw her as a second mother. Preceded in death by grandparents, stepdad, Tom Skinner, biological father, and other cousins, aunts, uncles. Mom finally gets to see her cat, Aaron who was her baby, again. Services are July 22, 2020 at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, Idaho at 11:00 am. Please bring a mask. Thank you so much to Davita Dialysis in Caldwell for taking care of mom for as long as you did. She was ready for her wings. But our hearts were not.