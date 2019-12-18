Home

Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
208-322-2998
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
LDS church
519 S. 12th Ave
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Carey cemetery
Carey, ID
Sandra Stolp


1946 - 2019
Sandra Stolp Obituary
Sandra J. Stolp
February, 6, 1946 - December 12, 2019
With Love we say goodbye to our incredibly Loving Mother, Wife, Sister, Cousin, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and precious friend, as she returned home to her Father in Heaven on December 12th, 2019, following a life-long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Always making anyone she was around comfortable and important, she was the truest example of enduring to the end with grace, Love and example. Born February 6, 1946, to Alton & Blanche Patterson, she grew up in Carey, Idaho and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in Lebanon, Oregon. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served faithfully in many callings. She married Claude Stolp on June 23, 1967, and sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. Together they celebrated 52 years of marriage and 5 children. She was very proud of her family and felt this her greatest legacy. Sandy is survived by her Loving Husband Claude; daughter Tracey Provost (Mike), sons Gregory (Trina), Corey, Jamey, Dane, numerous grandchildren and siblings Douglas Patterson (Jeanie), Faye Ellen Rupe (Tom), Dennis Patterson (Cheryl).
There will be a life celebration at the LDS church Thursday 12/19 from 7-830pm 519 S. 12th Ave Caldwell, ID & graveside services will be held at the Carey, ID cemetery Friday 12/20 at Noon.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
