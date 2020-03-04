Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gray's West & Company - Pioneer Chapel
1500 Dewey Avenue
Baker City, OR 97814
(541) 523-3677
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
McEwen Bible Fellowship
15403 Sumpter Stage Highway
Baker City, OR
View Map

Sandra Vassar


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Vassar Obituary
Sandra Vassar
December 17, 1951 - February 27, 2020
Sandra Vassar, age 68, passed of cancer on February 27, 2020 at her home in Baker City, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM MST (10:00 AM PST). A memorial service will follow later that day at the McEwen Bible Fellowship, 15403 Sumpter Stage Highway, Baker City, OR 97814, beginning at 4:00 PM PST. Wes Waggoner will officiate the graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, and Dan Martin will officiate the memorial service. Flowers and memorial contributions made to Ronald McDonald House can be sent to Gray's West & Company Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Avenue, Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit: www.grayswestco.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -