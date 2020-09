SETSUKO T. SLOAN, 87, of Caldwell, Idaho, died Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, in a local hospital. Funeral service will be held 10am Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in the Caldwell 6th Ward Chapel, 3015 S. Kimball Ave. Caldwell, Idaho. A viewing will be held at the church from 9-9:45am prior to the service. Burial will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. To read full obituary go to ZeyerFuneralChapel.com