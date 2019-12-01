|
|
Shane "BB" Bidwell
May 3, 1972 - November 15, 2019
S. Shane "BB" Bidwell, age 47, passed away at PeaceHealth SW Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington on November 15, 2019.
Shane was born on May 3, 1972 to Allen Bidwell and JoAnn (Packer) McBride in Caldwell, Idaho. He married Cynthia Louise Ritz in Tacoma, Washington on September 20, 2004. He left the summer after his Junior year in 1989 to join the Idaho National Guard, graduated high school in 1990, and went into active Duty Army in 1992, where he retired after 20 years. He was proud to be a Cavalry Scout, loved the army, and would do anything for his soldiers and military family. Anytime they needed him, he was there.
A close Military friend from Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, wrote this:
"Stunned". "After 20 hours of trying to get my mind wrapped around this, there was only one word that seemed appropriate enough for the situation. Over the years, I have had the pleasure of meeting many good people, I will say those finds are harder to come by these days. It was immediate that when I met you BB, that it was a friendship destined without boundary. Nothing was taboo, there wasn't a conversation topic that passed without taking some of your unique flair with it. I can remember several tough times during active duty. So many people would nod in acknowledgement, as if to say hi, then continue walking by. Your bigger than life character was never too big to stop your day and check in on me. It really meant the world to me brother. That laugh, probably more contagious than the plaque itself. Comedy was drawn from any source, especially the negative stuff. Your sense of humor seemingly lightened any situation and could distract the darkest of hearts. I will personally vouch for this. So many laughs - Heck we laughed a lot. Hard. The keeper of stories. This was an archive within the depths of BB's skull that I am positive would prevail even if Alzheimer's set in. The more he told a story, the flourish it developed got better each time. Somehow the story made it feel like the people in the story were right there with us. Especially the ones we missed. Hopefully he spared most of you from the fiery mop bucket of death and the time a stripper stole his car and I exclaimed "Forget your car, where's my dang sandwich?!" Footprints. Two giant footprints pounding on my heart. Brother, you've left a lifetime impression on me. Far too many ways to list, that would be a whole new thread. Filling your shoes is comparable to filling the Grand Canyon with dirt. Yet, you did it every day. Your ability to be you, brought people together from all over the world. You made us family. It always felt like home. During trying times those around you will say "never forget." No, I will never need to be reminded. To forget you is losing a part of me that sometimes I wish I had more of everyday. I'll never forget. It is with the heaviest of hearts I pay my tribute, honor, and witness to you, during your travel to Valhalla. Rest well Viking, this world has a big pair of shoes to fill." In Eternal Brotherhood, "Chiseled Features"
Shane is survived by his loving spouse, Cynthia Bidwell; parents, Allen Bidwell and JoAnn McBride; stepmother Cindy Bidwell; brother Cody Gardiner; and two sisters, Jennifer Bidwell and Theresa Bidwell; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will take place at Newell-Hoerling's Mortuary, 205 W Pine St., Centralia, WA on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Officiated by Ron Keeling.
The reception will be held at the Bidwell residence in Centralia, Washington.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019