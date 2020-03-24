|
|
Shane Ashley Jones
May 28 1972 - March 15 2020
Shane Ashley Jones passed away in Middleton, Idaho on March 15th, 2020.
He was born May 28, 1972 in
Orange, Orange County, CA. to Colleen Carver (Jones) and grew up in California and Idaho.
Shane earned his GED from San Bernardino County schools and then received his CDL in Idaho when he was 19 years old.
Shane was very talented in a number of areas. He was a builder, an equipment operator, and also had transported US mail, livestock, as well as other products all over the United States.
Shane had many hobbies including owning and operating five federal mining claims and also panning for gold. He also loved riding dirt bikes (motorcycles), BMX racing, and he was a totally radical skateboarder. Shane had a great love for the outdoors. He was a skilled sportsman in hunting, fishing, and wilderness survival. The wilderness will miss him, but the critters won't.
Shane is survived by his wife Randy Shea Jones, children include Blake, Morgan, Peyton, Aislin, and Aleigha Jones.
Grandson Weston Jones.
His mother Colleen Carver(Jones) and Brother Brett Carver of Nampa, ID.
Sister in law Shantel (David) Patchett of Beaverton Oregon, Sister in law Shawna Byrd of Alexandria, Virginia, Brother in law Scott Byrd of Umitila Oregon, Brother in law Shannon (Vanessa) Byrd of Worland, WY.
Nieces and Nephews; Jenna Schelvan,, Ethan Byrd, Bronwyn Patchett, Brielle Patchett, August McNight, Guendylan Byrd, Tatum Byrd, Ike Byrd, Ashley Getchell, Jada Carver, Hazel Carver and Jared Scott Taylor.
Preceded in death by a younger sister Colette Jones, grandparents Stan and LaVelle Stringfellow, Leonard Jones (Blackfoot, ID), Mother in law Zella Byrd, Father in law Randy Byrd, uncle Murray Jones, and cousin Chris Jones.
Shane was laid to rest at Canyon Hill Cemetery March 23, 2020.
For information regarding the upcoming celebration of life event please follow the In memory of Shane Ashley Jones group on Facebook.
The family extends special thanks to Relyea Mortuary for their services, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and to those who have provided support to Shane's family.
Shane is loved and will be missed greatly by his family and friends!
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020