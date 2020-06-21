Shane Patrick McCoy

June 21, 1967 - December 25, 2019

Shane Patrick McCoy was born in McCall, Idaho on June 21, 1967 and passed away on Christmas Day 2019 of heart failure.

Shane spent the first two years of his life in Idaho before moving with his family to Alaska. There he fell in love with hockey and played on a youth league team from first to fifth grade, then later in Boise with an adult team for two years. His passion for the sport flowed over into many aspects of his life and he was an ardent fan of the Pittsburg Penguins. His favorite player was Gordie Howe, a Canadian who played for the Detroit Red Wings, even penning the name "Gordie Howe Trio" as the name of one of the bands he organized in his twenties.

Shane moved back to Idaho in his teens where he found Boise and because of his adventurous nature he made friends easily. He always made a point to keep in close contact with these friends throughout his life. He travelled to Europe in his early twenties with three of his best friends to visit Germany with a side trip to Amsterdam. He also spent time travelling in the Pacific Northwest and Idaho in his Vanagon, taking advantage of Indian summers to camp, hike and hot spring throughout the region.

Shane loved music and had a vast collection of vinyl records that he always managed to have on display almost as an art project. His favorite genre of music was punk rock, however his eclectic nature led to him to include Johnny Cash, Nirvana and The Beatles in his collection. He was a talented musician and was a member of several different punk rock bands, playing guitar and often sang lead. The last band he played with was Haggis and had the honor of playing Tree Fort Music Festival in Boise, Idaho.

Shane was also a talented artist, expressing his feelings in various forms, including intricate pen art called stippling. He has left his family with several cherished pieces of artwork and has passed on these abilities to his two children, Emma and Kyla. As well, he shared his love of tiny houses with them, which became a running joke of how he would fit his record collection in one.

Mostly, though his friends and family knew Shane for his loving and empathetic nature. He felt deeply. He commonly shared these feelings through his art and music, but at times his feelings became overwhelming and his outlet became work where he could isolate himself from the harshness of the world. He worked as a logger in both a family business and later, for another company. He was able to find peaceful moments during these years and always looked for a job opportunity where he could return to the safe harbor of the mountains and trees.

Shane touched many people and was known for taking in and befriending others with similar challenges in life. He was compassionate and became a father figure to a number of young men who tragically had no one else to turn to. He left an indelible impression on so many people.

Memories of Shane were shared at a Celebration of Life gathering back in January and many of his friends and family were able to attend and speak on the nature of their relationship and how he touched their lives. There were many tears and much laughter, as people shared their "Shane" stories, including road trips, bear hugs, humor and his ability to be a consistent presence. We are honoring Shane in our thoughts and will be celebrating what would have been his upcoming 53rd birthday. This happens to fall on Father's Day, his favorite day of the year if you don't count the first day of summer, which often was his birthday as well.

Shane is survived by his dad, Joe McCoy, his mother and her husband, Lenna McCoy and Ken Brocke, his wife, Brandi McCoy and her children, his former wife, Crishawn Stark and their two daughters, Emma and Kyla McCoy, as well as his sister, Jamie Page and niece, Kailey Doan, uncle and aunt Leo and Mary Ritthaler, numerous cousins, and two special people; Riot and Simon as well as many friends.

"They lived and laughed and loved and left." - James Joyce, Finnegans Wake





