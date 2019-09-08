|
|
Sharon V Boston
May 22,1942 - Aug 18, 2019
Sharon Vera (Pearson) Boston, 77, of Parma passed away on August 18,2019.
She was born May 22,1942 to Cecil and LaVon Pearson.
She married John Boston on Dec 28, 1960. They spent many years happily raising their three children in Parma.
She is survived by her husband, John of Parma; Daughters Kim (Lloyd); Shelley (Jeff); Son John (Angela); Brother Eldon Pearson; grandchildren Madison (Sam), Ashlyn (Sean),Jacob (Robin), Bowdrie, Laramie, Trey and four great-granddaughters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am
Saturday, September 28, 2019
at Good Times Entertainment
121 W. Idaho St, New Plymouth Idaho
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019