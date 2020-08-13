Sharon Eagan

Sharon Lynn Eagan

02/15/1939 - 08/06/2020

Sharon Lynn Eagan, 81, of Caldwell, Idaho peacefully passed away at home on August 6, 2020. Sharon was born in Caldwell to John and Marilynn Kelly (Model Market co-owners). Sharon graduated from Caldwell High School in 1957. She also graduated from Berkley Business College in California. Sharon married J. D. Agenbroad and together they had two sons, Bryan and TJ and daughter Shawn. Later Sharon and John Eagan were married and had daughters Errin and Shannon. Sharon and John were to celebrate their 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary October 2, 2020. Together Sharon and John successfully bought and ran several local businesses and properties including a motel, restaurants/lounges in various parts of Caldwell and the surrounding areas. Sharon was a busy, hands-on business owner alongside John. She was grateful her large family happily assisted when needed. As a devoted wife and mother, Sharon always welcomed everyone and often made enormous, delicious meals for all. She loved to entertain and was excellent at it. Her many talents, joy and sincere generosity will be greatly missed by family and numerous friends. Sharon is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Corinne, niece Ashley, grandson Jacob, great grandson Wylie, and son Bryan. Sharon is survived by husband John, son TJ (Teri), daughters Shawn, Errin and Shannon. Grandchildren: Lyndsay, Nicole, Kelsi, Kendall and Austin. Great grandchildren: Blaze, Asher, Allison and Kynlie. Sharon is also survived by her sister Janelle Kelly (Kelly's Cards and Gifts), brother Brent (Debby) Kelly, nieces and nephews. Sharon was baptized at the Eagle Christian Church which will officiate a small private service. A Celebration of Life event will take place at a later date. We love you, Sharon.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store