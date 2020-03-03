|
Sharon Ann Harris
February 4, 1944 - February 27, 2020
Sharon Ann Harris (Bowman) 76 of Eagle, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, surrounded by loving family and friends. Sharon was born Feb. 4, 1944 to Mattie and Fred Bowman. She graduated from Nampa High School in 1962 and was married for 56 year to her lifelong love Joe Harris. Together they had two children, Lori Harris-Bilyeu (Clark) and Shelli Harris-Huff (Greg) 7 grandchildren, Aubri and Cody Chance, Taylor and Lanni Bilyeu, Chelsie, Daniel and Hunter Cracchiolo.
Sharon Annie, as she was called by many, was kind, thoughtful, gracious and inclusive. Her smile and laugh were infectious. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. To say she was a LADY is a definite understatement. She worked side-by-side with her loving husband Joe as they built many beautiful homes in the Treasure Valley. She hung enough wallpaper to cover the valley several times over. She was an amazing daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, & aunt.
She was known for her amazing roast, noodles, and mashed potatoes and there was always room at her table. Her lifelong love and romance for her sweetheart Joe, was truly amazing. They were a beautiful example of true love and devotion. A special tribute to-Joe for the loving care he gave her throughout her life.
A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were she served in many various callings. Services will be held at the LDS church on March 3, 2020, 11:00 A.M., located at 700 W. State Street in Eagle. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. with services directly following.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020