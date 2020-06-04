Sharon Lindsay
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Leigh Lindsay
Concluding an earthly life of selfless service as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother, Sharon Leigh Stone Lindsay, age 85, peacefully passed away, on June 1, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Sharon was born May 1, 1935 in Sugar City, Idaho, to Glenwood Stone and Della Jones Stone, she was the first born daughter, followed by younger brother Wayne Lee Stone. She was preceded in dead by her parents; step-father Oliver Chester Beck; and her husband David Oman Lindsay. She is survived by her only brother Wayne Lee Stone; four children: Debra Ann (Scott) Lane (Boise, Idaho), Patrice (Eloyd) Harris (Nampa, Idaho) J'lene ( Robert) Mena ( Jerome, Idaho) and Gregory David (Nancy) Lindsay (Dallas, Texas); 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Sharon grew up in Pendleton, Oregon after World War II. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1953 and then enrolled in Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
Sharon married her sweet heart in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 17, 1954. After marrying David Lindsay she was a supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and served them well.
She loved learning and while juggling children and family life went on to earn three college degrees. After her children were grown she went back to school to become a licensed Real Estate Agent and a Paralegal for a law firm. Her hobbies were doing family history research, reading, quilting, cooking and fishing.
Sharon was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the Savior and his Gospel and lived what she knew to be true.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Thursday, June 4 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 11AM prior to the services. Burial at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 1PM. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Burial
01:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved