Sharon Leigh Lindsay
Concluding an earthly life of selfless service as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother, Sharon Leigh Stone Lindsay, age 85, peacefully passed away, on June 1, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Sharon was born May 1, 1935 in Sugar City, Idaho, to Glenwood Stone and Della Jones Stone, she was the first born daughter, followed by younger brother Wayne Lee Stone. She was preceded in dead by her parents; step-father Oliver Chester Beck; and her husband David Oman Lindsay. She is survived by her only brother Wayne Lee Stone; four children: Debra Ann (Scott) Lane (Boise, Idaho), Patrice (Eloyd) Harris (Nampa, Idaho) J'lene ( Robert) Mena ( Jerome, Idaho) and Gregory David (Nancy) Lindsay (Dallas, Texas); 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Sharon grew up in Pendleton, Oregon after World War II. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1953 and then enrolled in Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
Sharon married her sweet heart in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 17, 1954. After marrying David Lindsay she was a supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and served them well.
She loved learning and while juggling children and family life went on to earn three college degrees. After her children were grown she went back to school to become a licensed Real Estate Agent and a Paralegal for a law firm. Her hobbies were doing family history research, reading, quilting, cooking and fishing.
Sharon was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the Savior and his Gospel and lived what she knew to be true.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Thursday, June 4 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 11AM prior to the services. Burial at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 1PM. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.