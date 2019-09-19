|
Shawn Burton Koch
July 28, 1972 - September 15, 2019
Shawn Burton Koch, 47, of Nampa, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with bone cancer.
Shawn was born in Silverton, Idaho, on July 28, 1972 joining his Mother Marilyn (Burton) Koch, Father Gary C. Koch and sister, Tauscha Anne. The family relocated to Nampa, Idaho in 1973. Shawn was educated in the Nampa and Vallivue School Districts graduating with Honors from Vallivue High in 1990. He excelled academically graduating with Honors in 1995 from the University of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in Applied Information Technology. He began his career in Computer Operations at the US Veteran's Administration Center in Boise. He later accepted challenging career and contractor opportunities in his chosen field of study in the immediate Austin, Texas area specializing in dynamic computer programming and specialized technology applications.
Shawn is survived by family and friends who loved him dearly, particularly his Mother, Marilyn Bradley of Nampa; and Father, Gary C. Koch of Garden Valley, ID; Aunt LaVon Agenbroad of Nampa; and, Uncle Daryl Koch of Spokane, WA, as well as numerous cousins and friends. Shawn was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Tauscha Koch Martin, his maternal grandparents, Orville and Beulah Burton, and paternal grandparents Clark and Esther Koch.
A Celebration of Life Service for Shawn will be held at 10 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. There will be a viewing prior to the service at the funeral home from 9 to 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Middleton Cemetery.
Special thanks to the caring doctors, nurses and professional staff of St. Luke's Hospice and St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI) in Nampa for outstanding concern for Shawn's welfare, care, and comfort over the past few months.
The family suggests donations be made to St Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI), 308 E. Hawaii Ave., Nampa, ID 83686 or St. Luke's Hospice, 3330 E. Louise Dr., Suite 400, Meridian, ID 83642 in Shawn's memory.
An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019