Sherry Massengale McNett
Sherry Massengale McNett of Ammon, Idaho, passed away on December 3, 2019 at her daughter's home in Mendon, UT of a brain tumor. She is survived by her children, Rhett (Dixie) McNett, Scarlett (Ed) Randall, Troy (Tami) McNett, Sheirah (Garth) McMurray, Darren (Michelle) McNett, Michael (Jordan) McNett, Cretia McNett, 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Sherry is also survived by her brother Ralph (Mickie) Massengale and her twin sister Susan McLaine.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Ammon 5th Ward, 2055 Ammon Road, Ammon, ID.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or the Humane Society.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019