Shirley Berg

Shirley Beth BergMarch 26, 1936 - October 2, 2020Shirley Beth (Flisher) Berg was born on March 26th, 1936, in Nampa, ID to Clarence and Jessie Flisher. Shirley graduated from Nampa High School in 1954. After graduating high school, she attended Saint Luke's School of Nursing in Boise, ID. She graduated from the final class of the original 3-year Registered Nurse Diploma Class of Saint Luke's in 1957. In 2011, a statue was dedicated to the 3-year Diploma Nurses from 1906 to 1957. She worked in many fields of nursing, retiring from Mercy Medical Center (now St. Alphonsus) in July of 1997.On June 20th, 1958, Shirley married Anthony J "Tony" Berg at the First United Methodist Church. They spent all of their married life in Nampa, ID. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2018. The joys of her life were her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She loved attending special events and sporting events, and taking the grandkids salmon fishing in Washington. She loved to knit, crochet, and decorate their house. She loved tending to her many flowerbeds. She loved their dogs, especially Roscoe who was her walking partner. She especially enjoyed being a part of her 1954 Nampa High School class reunions.She leaves behind her husband: Anthony "Tony," their two children: Brenda (Jim) and Brian, her 3 grandchildren: Tony "AJ," Amanda (Gage), and Jessica, 3 great grandchildren: Paisley, Bailee, and Paxton, brother: Curtis (Inez), sister: Lynda, sister-in-law: Susan, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Shirley's home health hospice team and caregiver for all of their love and special care they gave to her.A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel in Nampa, ID.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:St. Alphonsus Medical Center Meals on Wheels4300 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa, ID 83687