Shirley May Caldwell
July 9, 1936 - August 29, 2019
Shirley May Caldwell at the age of 83 passed away with her family by her side in Boise, Idaho on August 29, 2019. Shirley suffered a short illness and God graciously took his daughter home.
Shirley was born on July 9, 1936 to her loving parents, Carl & Elva Eaton, in Boise. Shirley was the youngest of three daughters. Shirley graduated from Westington Springs Junior College & High School in 1955. She met the love of her life, Virgil Clifford Caldwell, during her education there. She then married Virgil on June 26, 1959, and they had 60 wonderful years of marriage together and two beautiful children. Shirley was a devout Christian her entire life and was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Nampa, Idaho. Virgil and Shirley shared a deep love for each other and for Jesus, Christ.
Shirley's life was devoted to her family and to God. She was consumed with being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley was happiest being with Virgil, her children, grandchildren and extended family. She had a kind and loving heart and everyone who came into contact with her was blessed. Once you met Shirley, you walked away feeling better about yourself and the world around you. She shared that love of serving others when she owned and operated her own kindergarten for 10 years starting in 1963. She loved crafts and baking and loved even more sharing those creations with others.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Virgil and their two children, Clifford Warren Caldwell (Anne-Marie) and Sheri Clarenda Stanley (Gregg), 5 grandchildren and her sister, Delores Sprague. She was preceded in life by her sister, Joann Larson.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 1415 West Lone Star Rd, Nampa, Idaho, 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019