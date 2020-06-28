Shirley Friel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Tibbett Friel, 84, of Boise, Shirley Tibbett Friel, 84, Boise, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Dakan Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will start at 12:00 noon at Marsing-Homedale cemetery following the funeral services. The funeral services will be live streamed, condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. 208-459-3629


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved