Shirley Friel

Shirley Tibbett Friel, 84, of Boise, Shirley Tibbett Friel, 84, Boise, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Dakan Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will start at 12:00 noon at Marsing-Homedale cemetery following the funeral services. The funeral services will be live streamed, condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. 208-459-3629
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.