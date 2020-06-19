Shirley Joan Jones

July 22, 1932 - May 25, 2020

Shirley Joan (Cain) Jones was born on July 22nd, 1932 in Nampa, Idaho to restauranteur and radio broadcaster Doyle Harvey Cain and renowned cook Elizabeth Lanita (Barrett) Cain. She died on May 25, 2020. She leaves behind a brother, noted local historian Larry Doyle Cain, her husband Reverend Maurice Henry Jones, three daughters, Elizabeth Anne Jones married to Edgar Thomas Jenkins, Shannon Marie Jones, and Kathryn Leslie (Jones) Norton married to Gregory Paul Norton, and two grandchildren, both children of Kathryn, Darin Cain McIntyre and Chelsea Rae Cloyd. As a child, Shirley's family attended the First Christian Church in Nampa where she met her future husband, the preacher's son Maurice. She graduated from Nampa High School in 1950 and attended the Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon from 1950 to 1952. On September 16, 1952 she married Maurice and began a life-long career as a minister's wife. Their ministry took them from Orting, Washington, to Chelan, Washington, to Waurika, Oklahoma, to Fort Worth, Texas, and to Santa Paula, California, before returning to Nampa in 1969. Shirley loved Idaho and one of her favorite activities was to take long drives in the countryside to view the glorious landscapes. Maurice is currently the pastor of the Homedale Christian Church, and Shirley had a special love and connection with each member of this congregation. Shirley reveled in meeting new people and striking up conversations. Her outgoing nature let her take up various part-time jobs in sales, such as selling Tupperware, Avon, and radio advertising. Although she suffered from debilitating illnesses for most of her adulthood, she remained intensely engrossed in life, with such wide-ranging interests as religion, architecture, history, politics and teapots. She excelled at many things including interior decoration, flower arranging and baking. Her potato salad was famous, but her apple pie was the best anyone has ever tasted. Shirley had a very quick mind and adored games. She usually beat all comers at Chinese checkers, Pinochle and Scrabble. She was keenly interested in art and music, and took up the piano, painting and sculpture at various points in her life, but her greatest passion was writing. Almost all her free time in her later years was spent writing. She produced dozens of short stories and was working on a book about WWII in France when she died. Her family was of primary importance to her, and she was a best friend, confidant, and support to all her daughters. She always said that the most important thing about her marriage was that she and Maurice were truly friends who shared many of the same interests. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.





