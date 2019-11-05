Home

Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 898-0642
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Pioneer Cemetery
Horseshoe Bend, ID
Shirley Kolar


1929 - 2019
Shirley Kolar Obituary
Shirley Esther Kolar
April 4, 1929 - October 29, 2019
Shirley Esther Kolar, 90, died Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 of natural causes at Touchmark Meadow Lake Village in Meridian, ID.
Shirley attended school in Caldwell, ID and furthered her education at Boise Junior College until she met her husband to be, George M. Kolar. They were married on April 25, 1948 in Caldwell, ID. Shirley was a devoted and loving wife of 54 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was everything to her, and she was everything to her family and will be missed by all.
Shirley is survived by her brother Bill Adsmond of Orting, WA; two sons and their wives, Emil and Rosanne Kolar of Meridian, ID and Mike and Karen Kolar of Tacoma, WA; seven grandchildren, Kaela Ruble and husband Dave, Kimberly Hodges, and Ryan Kolar and wife Mandy, Shane Kolar and wife Angela, Brian Kolar and wife Sarah, Aaron Kolar and wife Halley, Brandon Kolar and wife Lindsey; and 22 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Edythe Adsmond, brother Gene Adsmond and sister Lesta Hays.
A visitation will be Thursday, Nov 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Summers Funeral Homes, 3629 E. Ustick Rd. Meridian, ID 83646.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov 8th, at Pioneer Cemetery, Horseshoe Bend, ID. Chaplain Norman Geyer will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keystone Hospice 21 N. Fisher Park Way, Eagle, ID 83616.
The family would like to thank Touchmark and Keystone for their loving care and kindness toward our mother.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019
