Shirley Ellen Morford

October 13, 1930 - February 19, 2019

Shirley E. (Rohrbacher) Morford, 88, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home on February 19, 2019.

Born on October 13, 1930 to Samuel and Carrie Rohrbacher of Nampa, Idaho, she often reminisced about the creek on her parent's farm in Nampa, childhood mischief in Melba, and travels to Emmett to visit family. Shirley's parents bought a farm in the Ten Davis area east of Parma where Shirley graduated high school and met and married her high school sweetheart at 18. Shirley spent most of her adult life living and working in the Treasure Valley. She ran a successful drive-in in Meridian, worked for First Security Bank and The Mountain Bell Office, both in Caldwell, and raised five high-spirited and strong children. After retiring to the farm in west Caldwell, she continued to enjoy her time gardening, keeping the grass green, decorating her home, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a knack for cooking, an infectious smile, and heaps of love for the large family she and Phil created together.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Phillip A. Morford. She is survived by two sons, Randy Morford of Irrigon, OR, Sam Morford of Caldwell; and three daughters, Debbie Hood of Caldwell, Kris Mitchell of Philomath, OR, and Janet Starr of Caldwell; and her two brothers, Ray Rohrbacher of Emmett and Dan Rohrbacher of Parma. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren, as well as many friends who will all sadly miss her.

The family will gather in remembrance of both Shirley and Phil later this year to enjoy the sunset - something they both greatly enjoyed doing together.

Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary