Shirley Walz
Shirley D Walz
April 3, 1945 - August 2, 2020
Shirley Darlene Walz, 75, of Lewiston, Idaho passed away August 2, 2020 with family by her side.
She was born to Alexander and Letha Reizenstein, April 3, 1945, in Nampa, Idaho. She was the 2nd to the youngest of 10 children. Shirley graduated from Nampa High School and shortly after she moved to Washington state to start a family.
Shirley is survived by four children: Marcia Halvorson (Darryl) of Auburn, Washington; Rod Cook (Jaycee) of Benton City, Washington; Lorinda Bauer (fiancé Allen) of Rathdrum, Idaho; Amanda LaRock (Dan) of Clarkston, Washington. Shirley is also survived by her sisters: Martha Oliver of Greenleaf, Idaho; Joyce Nihart of Nampa, Idaho; Donna Chapman of Cascade, Idaho; Imogene Wilkerson of Nampa, Idaho; Doris Jensen of Nampa Idaho, and brother Floyd Reizenstein of Nampa, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Reizenstein, and sisters, Rosie Malson and Margie King.
Shirley was a proud grandmother to twelve grandchildren ranging from newborn to 26 years old.
Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 7th Street, Lewiston, ID. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, to please consider donating in Shirley's name to Tri-State Memorial Dialysis Center in Clarkston, WA or to Meals on Wheels, Lewiston, Idaho.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Mountain View Funeral Home/Crem/Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Funeral Home/Crem/Cemetery
3521 7Th St
Lewiston, ID 83501
(208) 743-9464
