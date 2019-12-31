|
Shirley F. Wilkerson
3/25/1943 - 12/25/2019
Shirley Faye Wilkerson, age 76, was taken by cancer on Christmas morning, surrounded by love as her family held her hands, stroked her hair, and told stories as she made the transition from this earth.
Shirley was born in Liberty, Mississippi, the first child to Mary and William Golden. Her younger brothers, Bill and Kenny Golden were born many years later and Shirley was as much a mother to them as she was a big sister.
William Golden was a southern Pentecostal preacher whose work took the family all around the country, and is how Shirley arrived in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Shirley graduated from high school and met John Miller, who was on active duty with the U.S Airforce, in Klamath Falls. Shirley and John were married in 1963 they had three children together, Janice, Brenda, and Ed.
After moving around California and Oregon, Shirley and John eventually settled in Ontario, OR to be nearer to family, and divorced a few years later. Shirley met the love of her life, Gerald 'Gerry' Wilkerson in 1983 and they married after a long and happy courtship on August 31, 1997, in the Rose Garden at Julia Davis Park in Boise, Idaho.
Shirley had a long and prosperous career working for the JR Simplot Company for 29 years, from June 1984 to March 2013. She made many lifelong friends and worked successfully on several teams during this time. When Shirley reached her 25th year with the company, they gave her a gold ring with an 'S' on it and she wore it proudly.
Shirley enjoyed so many things in life! She was generous, vibrant, talented, funny, had wonderful smile, and a legendary laugh that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She would often joke that when the family gathered it was always loud and filled with laughter that everyone around could hear.
One of the many things she enjoyed was Boise State football. She was an avid fan, often talking about how 'we' did in the game and was blue and orange all the way! Shirley never missed a game, either on TV, in person, and traveling to games when possible. Attending both Fiesta Bowl games and meeting Coach Bryan Harsin in 2015 were some of her special BSU memories.
Sewing, quilting, crocheting, and needlework of all kinds were favorites of Shirley's. She was regularly at her sewing machine making quilts that were truly works of art! A museum could be filled with her quilts and they will forever warm the body and hearts of those lucky enough to wrap up in a quilt made by Shirley.
Shirley was an amazing cook, embracing her southern roots and never skimping on the portions! Asked to bring one dish to a potluck, she would bring two or more, many of which would include her delicious home-grown tomatoes. She frequently cooked for people recovering from an illness and every family meal resulted in delicious leftovers.
Shirley enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing with Gerry as well as many of their friends! No matter the game, the score, or how many fish were caught, she enjoyed playing, seeing her friends, and cheering for everyone around her. Shirley was a long-time member of the Idaho State Women's Bowling Association and Boise Women's Bowling Association. She entered the Boise Women's Hall of Fame in 2002, was the secretary for 8 years, held officer positions, and participated in regional and national tournaments.
Her favorite life events above all, was time spent with family. Shirley and Gerry together supported the interests of the kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. They watched generations of kids in more sporting events and band performances that anyone can count! They joined in supporting non-profits and school events where the family was involved - if a family member was involved in something in the community, so were Shirley and Gerry! Shirley enjoyed taking her mother, Mary, to church. After Mary passed away, Shirley continued attending church and bible study, embracing the love of God and the church.
She is survived by her husband Gerry Wilkerson; her children Janice Fulkerson (David), Brenda Ashworth (Steve), Ed Miller (Kim). Gerry's children Ryan Wilkerson (Jennifer), and Shelley Allen. Grandchildren Bryan Fulkerson (Melissa), Nick Ashworth, Madison Ashworth, Austin Miller, JD Miller, Mason Miller, Baylee Miller, Morgan Wilkerson, and Carter Wilkerson. And her precious great grandsons, Theron and Everett Fulkerson.
Shirley was kind, strong, independent, generous, loving, and her legacy will resonate through the generations. Service is being arranged by Cloverdale Funeral Home and hosted at the Northview Bible Church of God of Prophecy on January 4, 2020 at 1:00pm. Donations may be made in her honor to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Treasure Valley, Lucky's Place, Animal Humane Association of Star Valley, or your local food bank.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019