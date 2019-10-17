Home

Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Sidney Harris


1933 - 2019
Sidney Harris Obituary
Sidney Allen Harris
June 23,1933 - October 14, 2019
Sidney A. Harris of Caldwell Idaho passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019. Sid was born June, 23, 1933 and raised in Caldwell, Idaho where he attended school. He joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and spent four years during the Korean War as a tail gunner and air refueler.
In 1955 He started attending College at the UI and graduated as a machinist from Boise Junior College. Sid spent his life doing the things he loved. He was a machinist for United Airline in San Francisco, CA. Then worked for Glen Evens Fish Fly Factory in Caldwell. In 1973 he opened his own shop, PM Tool & Die Company, in Caldwell, Idaho, which he operated until his retirement in 2002.
On June 24, 1984 He married Dolores Cook and they spent many happy, fun filled years together.
Sid and Dolores took numerous trips to Arizona visiting most of the Indian reservations there. He enjoyed collecting many Indian artifacts and even visited a few of the Indians in their home. One of the highlights of his life was taking grandchildren on camping, fishing trips, BSU football games, and following them to their sporting events. For the past few years he has only been able to enjoy the BSU games on the TV.
Sid's greatest enjoyment was the 3A which was once a private labor camp that he bought. He spent many wonderful days taking care of the lawn and flowers. He also enjoyed working on a few of the machines there.
He is survived by his wife Dolores and many friends and family members. Sid left a lasting impression on our lives and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Canyon Hill Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
